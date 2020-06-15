FSU Football's History vs. American Athletic Conference

Florida State football has some positive recent history with the American Athletic Conference: the Seminoles' new head coach, Mike Norvell, came from defending AAC champion Memphis. Norvell is preparing for his FSU debut, but it's with his former squad that Florida State began its play against current American teams.

That came in 1959, during Perry Moss' lone season as the 'Nole head coach, when FSU lost to the (then) Memphis State Tigers on the road. The Tigers dominated the Seminoles early on, winning seven of the first nine meetings. But their last win came in Bobby Bowden's first year in Tallahassee, 1976.

Then Bowden did his thing-- namely, winning. After that setback in his first season, he went undefeated against the Tigers in nine games, with Memphis managing a tie in 1984. The teams haven't met since 1990, and Florida State's series advantage stands at 10-7-1.

That's the present AAC squad FSU has faced the most-- but they don't have a pleasant history with the runner-up: Houston. The Cougars are the only Group-of-Five Conference team to have beaten Florida State on double-digit occasions. The 'Noles are a paltry 2-13-2 against Houston, but excepting 2015's Peach Bowl loss to the Cougars, every other meeting came between 1960 and 1978. They're the only current AAC team with a winning mark against the Seminoles.

In fact, the only other American team that can claim a win over FSU is South Florida, which beat Florida State 17-7 in Bowden's final year of 2009. The 'Noles have won the other three games vs. the Bulls. Jimbo Fisher beat them in 2012, 2015, and 2016.

The only other AAC program the Seminoles have faced on double-digit occasions is Tulane. The 'Noles and Green Wave met every year from 1983-1992, until Tulane wisely reconsidered; FSU won all 10 games.

Florida State played East Carolina seven times between 1980 and 1990, winning every contest. Their last matchup with Cincinnati came the same year, and capped an unblemished 6-0 mark against the Bearcats. The 'Noles are also 5-0 vs. Tulsa and 1-0 against Navy (1978), Temple (1984), and UCF (1995).

FSU's 70 games against the AAC are the most it's played against a G5 conference. The only AAC teams FSU has not faced are Connecticut and Southern Methodist.

