FSU Football's History vs. Conference USA

David Visser

We've already discussed four Group-of-Five conferences in this series, and that leaves just one to go: the geographically diverse Conference USA. 

The Seminoles only have a losing record against one current C-USA squad-- and it's across the smallest sample size a long time ago. FSU dropped a 1955 game at UTEP by a score of 47-20. 

Technically, the 'Noles have .500 records against a pair of C-USA programs, including an even 0-0 record against Rice, but that's just because their 2006 55-7 drubbing of the Owls was vacated. Florida State is 2-2 against Louisiana Tech, with the two losses coming in their first couple games against a present C-USA team, in 1952 and 1953. FSU more than got its revenge in 1988 and 1999 though, beating the Bulldogs 66-3 and 41-7, respectively. 

And then there are all the Seminoles' winning records against the conference. The 'Noles have faced Southern Miss more than the rest of the C-USA combined, 23 times, and they boast a 14-8-1 mark against the Golden Eagles. 

Florida State swept a home-and-home series with North Texas in 1976 (21-20) and 1977 (35-14). FSU is also 2-0 vs. UAB thanks to a 29-7 victory in 2001 and 34-7 triumph in 2004. A 34-24 2007 win was vacated. In their lone matchup with Middle Tennessee, Florida State won a 1991 tilt 39-10. 

So that makes the 'Noles 21-11-1, officially, vs. Conference USA, and 23-11-1 in actual on-field results. The Seminoles haven't kicked off against half of the conference: UTSA, Florida Atlantic, Western Kentucky, Marshall, Charlotte, Florida International, or Old Dominion. 

Here are the other stories in this series:

