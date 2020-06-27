FSU Football's History vs. Independents

Our history of the Seminoles' gridiron past against each FBS conference concluded yesterday, but that doesn't mean we're done-- we've yet to account for schools presently independent. It's not a long list, but some important Florida State games are a part of this history.

And that began in 1964, when the 'Noles hosted New Mexico State. FSU and NMSU only played that one time, and the Seminoles kept the Aggies out of the win column-- and off the scoreboard, shutting them out 36-0 in Tallahassee.

Brigham Young University has a more reputable historical program than New Mexico State, but the same winning percentage against Florida State, across a four-game sample size. The 'Noles and Cougars have met four times, and FSU has handled BYU each time. The first two games came in neutral locations: Anaheim and Jacksonville. The Seminoles won 44-28 in the former (1991) and 29-3 in the latter (2000).

In 2009 and 2010, the two teams visited each other's campuses for a home-and-home series. It began in Provo, with unranked Florida State traveling to face No. 7 BYU. 54-28, 'Noles. The Cougs didn't fare any better in their trip to Tally, losing 34-10.

Finally, let's talk about Notre Dame. The Irish may have a 71% winning percentage across their illustrious history, but they're lost 67% of their games against FSU. But this series has featured some great games. Of the nine meetings (the Seminoles have won six, in case you're not good with percentages), seven have been decided by 10 or fewer points. And while you definitely remember the most recent game, a 2018 42-13 pounding administered by ND in South Bend, the most lopsided result in series history is Florida State's biggest victory: a 37-0 hammering of the Irish on the same field.

Of course, Notre Dame Stadium also played host to 1993's "Game of the Century," between the No. 1 'Noles and the No. 2 Irish. ND may have triumphed 31-24, but FSU laughed last when Boston College won in South Bend the following week, and Florida State won out to win its first national title.

So overall, the Seminoles have done very nicely against independent FBS teams, amassing a record of 11-3.

