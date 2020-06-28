FSU Football's History vs. Non-FBS Programs

Previously in this series, we've looked back on Florida State football's history against every Football Bowl Subdivision team, broken down by conferences. But the Seminoles' record also includes nearly 100 games against teams not in the FBS. That's more games than the 'Noles have played against every conference except the ACC and SEC, so it's worth checking out.

Especially since these opponents constitute so much of FSU's earliest competition, when the Seminoles were a fledgling program just looking to get off the ground. In fact, in Florida State's first four seasons from 1947-1950, the only team the 'Noles played that's now an FBS school was Troy State (now Troy). From a winless 1947 to an undefeated 1950, these were the squads against which FSU cut its teeth.

That includes the Seminoles' first game, a 14-6 home loss to Stetson, and their first win, a 30-0 spanking of Cumberland to open the '48 campaign in style. These smaller programs, as a group, competed admirably against Florida State in those formative years. To wit: FSU's winning percentage against the Big Ten is 84.1% (37-6-1); against the non-FBS teams below: 83.5% (80-15-2).

Wofford (SC) 3-0-0

Wichita St. (KS) 2-0-0

Whiting Field NAS (FL) 1-0-0

Western Carolina (NC) 3-0-0

Tennessee-Chattanooga 3-0-0

Sul Ross St. (TX) 1-0-0

Southern Illinois 1-0-0

Sewanee (TN) 2-0-0

Savannah St. (GA) 1-0-0

Samford (AL) 3-0-0

Richmond (VA) 3-0-0

Randolph-Macon (VA) 1-0-0

Newberry (SC) 1-0-0

Murray St. (KY) 1-0-0

Mississippi College 3-0-0

Millsaps (MS) 2-0-0

Jacksonville NAS (FL) 1-0-0

George Washington (DC) 1-0-0

Delta St. (MS) 1-0-0

Delaware St. 1-0-0

Charleston Southern (SC) 2-0-0

Bethune-Cookman (FL) 1-0-0

Alabama St. 1-0-0

Citadel (SC) 6-0-1

Tampa (FL) 9-2-0

Stetson (FL) 6-1-1

Furman (SC) 8-2-0

Villanova (PA) 3-1-0

Virginia Military Institute 2-1-0

William & Mary (VA) 1-1-0

West Alabama 1-1-0

Tennessee Tech 1-1-0

Jacksonville St. (AL) 1-1-0

Erskine (SC) 1-1-0

Cumberland (TN) 1-1-0

Abilene Christian (TX) 1-2-0

