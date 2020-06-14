FSU Football's History vs. Pac-12 Conference

The other day, I detailed Florida State football's impressive history against the Big Ten Conference, the Power-Five conference against which the Seminoles have the best aggregate record. The 'Noles don't have a losing record again any current Big Ten teams, and while they can't boast that accomplishment vs. any other P5 conference, they come closest against the Pacific -12.

It's not across a broad sample size, as the Pac-12 is the Power-Five conference that FSU has faced the least. The Seminoles are, officially, 7-3 vs. the Pac-12-- but as far as on-field resulted go, they're 9-3. A 2006 win over UCLA in the Emerald Bowl and a 16-6 2007 victory at Colorado were vacated.

While that 44-27 defeat of the Bruins was Florida State's only matchup with UCLA, the 'Noles can boast other victories against the Buffaloes that remain on the books: a 47-7 2003 beatdown in Tallahassee, and a 39-21 win, in Jacksonville, in 2008. FSU is also 2-0 against USC, with a 14-7 LA win in 2007 and a 30-10 Tally triumph in 2008.

The Pac-12 team FSU has played the most? Arizona State. The Sun Devils beat the Seminoles 45-38 in the 1971 Fiesta Bowl, but then became a part of shaping Bobby Bowden's "King of the Road" reputation. After administering a 31-3 pummeling of Arizona State in Tampa in 1979, Bowden's '83 and '84 squads beat the Sun Devils in Tempe by 29-26 and 52-44 counts, respectively. ASU brought Florida State's series advantage to 3-2 by topping the 'Noles 20-14 in the most recent Sun Bowl, the last game FSU football played.

The only Pac-12 team with a winning record against Florida State is Oregon, which is also the only squad from the conference's north division the Seminoles have ever faced. The Ducks ended FSU's 29-game winning streak by whipping the 'Noles 59-20 in the semifinal of the first College Football Playoff, after the 2014 season in the Rose Bowl.

Florida State has never kicked off against Cal, Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, Stanford, Utah, or Arizona.

