FSU Football's History vs. Sun Belt Conference

David Visser

In our last installment of this series, we chronicled Florida State's impressive history against the Big Ten, the power-five conference against which the Seminoles have the best winning percentage. As far as G5 teams go, we've already discussed FSU's perfect record against the MAC, but that's across a very small sample size. Regarding G5 conferences the 'Noles have faced on double-digit occasions, they've no better record than they do against the Sun Belt. 

Florida State is 11-1 vs. current Sun Belt teams, which seems like a rather light slate, since the conference is nearby and basically occupies the same geographical footprint as the SEC. But then again, it's only existed since 1976-- and every one of the Seminoles' meetings with Sun Belt squads has come since then, save Troy. 

The 'Noles and Trojans first met in 1947, during FSU's five-game first football season. Then Troy State, they beat Florida State (as did every team that first year) 36-6. Troy is the only team the Seminoles played in '47 that is still an FBS school. 

The two programs, separated by less than three hours, met four more times from 1948-1951, with FSU winning every matchup. One of those games took place in Dothan and another in Troy, the only two times Florida State has played a Sun Belt team outside of Tallahassee. A too-close-for-comfort 24-17 2006 win over the Trojans brought the Seminoles' record against Troy to 5-1.

FSU's history with the rest of the conference is much more current. The 'Noles bettered Georgia Southern in 1988 and 1990, and smoked Louisiana-Monroe in both 2011 and 2017 before squeaking out a one-point win last year. The Seminoles handled Texas State 59-16 in 2015. 

Florida State has never played Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Louisiana, or South Alabama. 

Aside from the series installments linked in the opening paragraph, be sure to check out our other pieces on FSU's history vs. the Mountain West and Big 12 Conferences. 

