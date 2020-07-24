FSU AM: New Football Commitment, Offers, Scouting, & More

Football

Florida State football shared an inside look at the new Seminole Legacy project, featuring head coach Mike Norvell.

Congrats to defensive back Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, who has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. This award is given annually to a football player who shows leadership and community service on and off the field.

Football Recruiting

Two Mississippi State transfers are given immediate eligibility for the 2020 season, which our Mike Settle breaks down, here.

Settle also gives us details on Byron Turner Jr., who announced his official commitment to FSU.

Dustin Franklin provides a scouting report on Bryan Allen Jr., a four-star recruit in the 2022 class out of Aledo, TX.

Baseball

Relive this great baseball moment from 2015, when John Sansone hit a three-run home run to help secure the ACC Championship.

Women's Basketball

Check out this 2006 throwback shared by FSU's women's hoops via Twitter.

Coach Brooke Wyckoff posted a video reminding everyone to stay safe and wear your masks.

And the 'Noles are back on the court for practice today.

Golf

FSU Golf shared a #TBT of Hall of Famer Christian Raynor.

Swimming and Diving

FSU swimmer Lauren Cayman posted on the official swimming and diving Instagram. Check out her answers on recruiting, choosing Florida State, and what it's like as a collegiate swimmer.

The official Seminoles account shared a behind-the-scenes look at a diving practice.