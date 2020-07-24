AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: New Football Commitment, Offers, Scouting, & More

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Florida State football shared an inside look at the new Seminole Legacy project, featuring head coach Mike Norvell. 

Congrats to defensive back Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, who has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. This award is given annually to a football player who shows leadership and community service on and off the field. 

Football Recruiting 

Two Mississippi State transfers are given immediate eligibility for the 2020 season, which our Mike Settle breaks down, here. 

Settle also gives us details on Byron Turner Jr., who announced his official commitment to FSU. 

Dustin Franklin provides a scouting report on Bryan Allen Jr., a four-star recruit in the 2022 class out of Aledo, TX. 

Baseball 

Relive this great baseball moment from 2015, when John Sansone hit a three-run home run to help secure the ACC Championship. 

Women's Basketball 

Check out this 2006 throwback shared by FSU's women's hoops via Twitter. 

Coach Brooke Wyckoff posted a video reminding everyone to stay safe and wear your masks. 

And the 'Noles are back on the court for practice today. 

Golf 

FSU Golf shared a #TBT of Hall of Famer Christian Raynor. 

Swimming and Diving 

FSU swimmer Lauren Cayman posted on the official swimming and diving Instagram. Check out her answers on recruiting, choosing Florida State, and what it's like as a collegiate swimmer. 

The official Seminoles account shared a behind-the-scenes look at a diving practice. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elite DE Commits to FSU: Reaction

The ‘Noles get one from the Bayou State

Mike Settle

by

Dustin Franklin

FSU Hoops Extends Offer to 'Bama Prospect: Scouting Report

The Seminoles are after a big man from the Pittsburgh of the South.

David Visser

Report: ACC May Add Conference Games, Retain Rivalries

How a season unlike any other may look.

David Visser

Pair of 'Noles Make Another All-American Team

The honors just keep on coming.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU Defender Makes Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

A Seminole leader is recognized for his role.

David Visser

Two Transfers Granted Immediate Eligibility Waiver for FSU

The former Mississippi State duo can play right away in Tallahassee

Mike Settle

FSU Offers Elite Safety from Texas: Scouting Report

LSU commit and blue-chip safety Bryan Allen Jr. adds FSU to his offer list.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: More Football Honors, 'Cuse Update, Hoops Interview

Another pair of football honors, an update for the Syracuse game, an interview with new hoops recruit, & other FSU news.

Dustin Franklin

Syracuse to Host FSU in Empty Carrier Dome

The Orange will welcome the Seminoles-- but no fans will follow suit.

David Visser

by

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers Speedy Blue-Chip WR: Scouting Report

Seminoles offer DMV wide receiver prospect Tychaun Chapman.

Dustin Franklin