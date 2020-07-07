AllSeminoles
FSU AM: 'Nole Alum on Blackman, Recruiting Updates, & More

Chloe Cutchen

Football Recruiting 

The 'Noles aren't slowing down when it comes to recruiting. Yesterday Marlin Klein, a 3-star tight end announced that FSU extended an official offer to him. Our David Visser has the latest on the Georgia prospect with an updated scouting report. 

Visser also delved into the numbers to show how FSU is one of just a handful of schools in the top-25 recruiting ranks despite struggling on the gridiron of late-- and why a turnaround for the 'Noles could come sooner rather than later.

Football 

The player spotlight is continuing on FSU Football's Twitter account, and yesterday they showed off quarterback James Blackman. Check out some of his most impressive stats, fun facts, as well as a look at what former 'Nole quarterback EJ Manuel had to say about the QB. 

The ACC Network took a walk down memory lane to show off wide receiver Tamorrion Terry in action. 

And following the Unity Walk hosted by Florida State athletics, University President John Thrasher outlined a plan for steps toward equality, which possibly includes renaming Doak Campbell Stadium. Our Dustin Franklin takes a look at the official statement, here. 

Basketball 

Watchstadium.com included FSU men's basketball assistants Stan Jones and Charlton Young in their top 10 ACC assistant coaches. Head Coach Leonard Hamilton had a few positive words to include regarding both of these valuable coaches and what they bring to his staff. 

Baseball 

Baseball America included Florida State's Robby Martin in the top players to watch this summer. The sophomore outfielder is playing summer ball with the Orlando Scorpions in the Florida league. 

Beach Volleyball 

Florida State's beach volleyball team is highlighting its championship mindset, pointing out that the Sandy 'Noles are 1 of 2 teams to have made every AVCA/NCAA Championship. 

