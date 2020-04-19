FSU AM: Florida State Football's Virtual Spring Game, Kia Gillespie Drafted Into WNBA, & Swimmer Receives ACC Honor

Football

Florida State had its virtual spring game yesterday, and while it was unlike anything they've done before, it still gave 'Nole fans that football fix for the time being. The Gold team, played by former FSU defensive end Wally Aime came out on top, defeating Coach Atkins Garnet team. The MVPs were Jordan Travis and Jashaun Corbin.

And while the Seminoles hoped they could show off their talents at Doak Campbell for the annual game, FSU Football took to Twitter to shed some positive light on the global pandemic. The video features the University, past and present, and even pays tribute to those working on the frontlines at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Jaron Willis, a safety out of the Peach state, announced his official offer from the 'Noles.

Similarly, Dayne Shor, an offensive tackle from Georgia, received an offer over the weekend.

And our own Mike Settle scouts recent transfer DT Fabien Lovett, while Dustin Franklin breaks down the game of transfer CB Meiko Dotson. Also, David Visser updates our 2020 NFL Draft Tracker for 'Noles. The Draft will commence on Thursday and run through Saturday.

Women's Basketball

Speaking of drafts, Florida State's Kia Gillespie was picked up by the Chicago Sky of the WNBA with the 32nd overall pick. She is the 16th 'Nole to be drafted into the WNBA.

Swimming and Diving

Senior swimmer Molly Carlson adds ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year to her impressive resume. The team MVP is the first Seminole to win this Swimming and Diving honor.