FSU Football Loses 2021 Running Back Commitment

David Visser

Florida State football had a nice little Tuesday going, gaining a commitment from a 2022 defensive back. Well. That was fun.

But in the evening, the Seminoles lost a running back commitment from the 2021 class, when the previously committed Keyshawn Spencer severed ties with the 'Noles. Spencer (5'8.5, 175), who plays for Melbourne, Florida's Palm Bay Senior High School, had committed to FSU in March of 2019, when Willie Taggart was in charge, and he attended Florida State's Junior Day in January.

Spencer's a three-star prospect who's considered the nation's 31st best RB, Florida's 67th best prospect, and the No. 457 recruit across the country. Beyond the Seminoles, he also has offers from USC, Penn State, Purdue, North Carolina, Syracuse, Arkansas, Tennessee, Boston College, and Kentucky, among others. 

The exclusion of Spencer from FSU's 2021 class has the 'Noles ranked 23rd, nationally, and fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference. 

