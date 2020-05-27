FSU Makes Top 15 for 3-Star Cornerback: Scouting Report

AllSeminoles
Great size. That's the first thing that you notice when watching the film of Ryan "Bo" Barnes. That alone is reason enough to understand why the three-star cornerback is highly coveted by many top-tier programs.

As of now, Barnes has 33 scholarship offers, and he recently narrowed his potential landing spots to 15, including FSU.

The class of 2021 prospect from Gaithersburg, MD seems partial to ACC teams, as six teams from the conference join the 'Noles (Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech) , in addition to forecasted favorite Notre Dame.

What else is there to love, besides his great frame? Barnes brings another admirable trait: the ability to deliver some downright punishing hits. It's not often you see a cornerback with the willingness to lay the lumber like Barnes, and his great closing speed helps him strike fear into the offense.

In addition to the hard-hitting aspect, Barnes has solid ball skills. His film shows that he uses his size like you would hope, and it allows him to be in position to make a play on the ball. In his junior season, "Bo" had 17 total tackles, deflected seven passes, and snagged two interceptions in eight games played. A bonus: both of those interceptions were returned for a touchdown.

Barnes is a composite three-star prospect, and the number 34 cornerback in the nation for the class of '21. If Head Coach Mike Norvell and staff can land Barnes, he would be the third cornerback in the class, and the second highest rated, behind Hunter Washington and ahead of Kevin Knowles.

As always, we'll keep you posted with the latest updates on his recruitment.

