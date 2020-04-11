AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: FSU in ESPN's Top 10 and Coach Hamilton Featured on Championship Webinar

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

ESPN ranks college football's top 10 returning interior defensive lineman for the 2020 season. The number 1 spot was given to Marvin Wilson. Corey Durden and Robert Cooper also made it into the top 10. 

4-star Andrew Mukuba posted via twitter that he received an official offer from the 'Noles. 

David Visser shared FSU's offensive lineman, Andrew Boselli's, story overcoming the coronavirus.  

Basketball 

Coach Hamilton will be on Monday's nights NABC Chamionship Webinar. 

Kent Olsen talks about what was and what's next for FSU Hoops.  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU Football Player on Battling, Surviving Coronavirus

A huge win for a Seminole and his family.

David Visser

FSU's Top Road Victories: Florida, 1993

That's gotta hurt.

Shawn Allen

FSU AM: Coach Haggins' Positive Impact, Recruiting Offers, & FSU Hoops' Season Successes

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Florida State Basketball: What Was, & What's Next

The Seminoles have a lot to replace to stay competitive on a national level.

Kent.Olsen

Florida State: Top 5 of Sports Illustrated's DBU Rankings

Do you agree with where the 'Noles ended up?

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

Ranking the Top 5 FSU Golfers of All Time

Following the collegiate model, here are five all-time Seminole golfers (plus a few more).

Shawn Allen

by

Shawn Allen

FSU AM: Coach Norvell Live Q&A, 850 Heroes, and More Football Offers

Here's a look at your daily Florida State news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU Basketball in Sports Illustrated's Way-Too-Early 2020-2021 Top 25

And a top-three ACC ranking.

David Visser

Former Baylor Defensive End Transferring to Florida State

The Seminoles land a legacy.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU Sports Social Media Coordinates Mass Thank You to Health Care Workers

Respect.

David Visser

by

nancykirk