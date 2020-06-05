FSU AM: 'Noles Unifying, Impact Trophy Watch List, & More

Football

FSU's Marvin Wilson was among 42 individuals to be named to the LOTT Impact Trophy Watch List.

The Impact Trophy is meant to recognize athletes based on integrity and maturity, along with other attributes, that team leader Marvin Wilson showed recently. After an issue with a statement made by head coach Mike Norvell, he took to his Instagram to address the comments. Our David Visser dissects that more, here.

Coach Norvell also posted via social media apologizing for his statement and addressing Wilson personally. The whole chain of events was set in motion by a mass tweet sent by Norvell last weekend, which we've obtained and you can read here.

Other 'Noles, including the coach, shared their support for the team regarding the situation, which, all things considered, appears to have been resolved rather quickly, as well as, more importantly, efficiently.

Baseball

Long term FSU staff member Chip Baker has been sharing threads via Twitter of "What Happened on This Day" in the world of 'Nole baseball. The other day's highlighted the 2017 Super Regional win against Auburn in an extra-inning game.

Two freshman, Tyrell Brewer and Ryan Pettys, have officially entered the transfer portal per D1 Baseball's transfer tracker.

Track and Field

The official track and field Twitter account posted their #ThrowbackThursday, highlighting the record setting 'Noles at the NCAA Championships.

They also shared a speech posted by the daughter of former Seminole track and field star Candi Odom, regarding the Black Lives Matter protests happening across the nation.