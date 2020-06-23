FSU AM: Renaming Doak, a 'Nole Football Departure, & More

Football

Florida State football's Twitter account posted another player spotlight, this time featuring wide receiver Keyshawn Helton. Take a look at his highlights and check out what 'Nole legend Derrick Brooks had to say about Helton.

The 'Noles Twitter account also gave a birthday shoutout to linebacker and Tallahassee native Amari Gainer.

Coach Norvell is back at it this week with more Monday Motivation.

Our Dustin Franklin has the latest on redshirt sophomore Anthony Grant no longer being with the team, and what this means for the RB position.

Will Doak Campbell Stadium have a new name soon? David Visser breaks down FSU President John Thrasher's thoughts on the matter.

Basketball

The ACC Men's Basketball Twitter account shared a video reliving and commenting on the ACC Tournament that had a very unique ending this past season due to COVID-19.

Women's Basketball

Congratulations to FSU basketball players Ama Degbeon and Maria Conde on signing pro deals yesterday.

Be sure to tune in to the FSU Seminoles official instagram to see Morgan Jones answer some questions and talk all things basketball.

Softball

This morning the ACC Network will be replaying Florida State's championship win at the 2018 Women's College World Series.

The FSU softball team's Twitter account is also sharing a Seminole spotlight, this time showcasing one of the team managers, Rachel Magee.

Golf

Former 'Nole Daniel Berger is on his way to making historic breakthroughs in his career. Just recently, he won the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Soccer

Another birthday shoutout goes to Florida State soccer player, Makala Thomas.