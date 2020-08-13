AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Norvell Presser Highlights, Cameron Podcast, & More

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Florida State football posted a quick video from today's interviews, as well as a link to more detailed interviews. 

Along with yesterday's press conference, our David Visser goes through the highlights of Mike Norvell's interview, including mentions of those 'Noles who are really showing out early in fall camp.

Visser also gives us insight on the new FSU defensive back Jarrian Jones praising Tamorrion Terry. Jones' effusive lauding of "Scary Terry" knows no bounds.

And he shared news of FSU's quarterback James Blackman being named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award's watchlist. 

And Mike Settle tells us about another FSU football player deciding to opt out of the upcoming season. Thankfully for the Seminoles, they've ample depth at this position. 

FSU's Twitter shared photos of today's practice featuring full pads. 

Seminole athletics also shared a photo of FSU football. 

Basketball 

FSU hoops has some words from Corey Evans on Leonard Hamilton and his top recruiting abilities-- which, presently, are unrivaled in the 2021 class. 

And FSU hoops posted a fun fact about M.J. Walker, telling us that he was offered to play both basketball and football for Florida State, before he ultimately chose to play for Coach Ham. 

Women's Basketball 

Check out FSU coach Brook Wyckoff's podcast interview with Beyond the Box Score. 

Men's Tennis 

Relive this great game in which the 'Noles defeated the No. 1 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels in 2015. 

General Athletics 

Seminole athletics again shared a friendly reminder to wear your masks and be safe during this time. 

