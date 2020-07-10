AllSeminoles
FSU AM: ACC-Only CFB Season, 'Nole Pitcher Goes Pro, & More

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Today's Seminole legend provided by FSU football's Twitter account features LeRoy Butler, a key piece to Florida State's defense in the 80s. 

It seems as though the ACC is heading toward a conference-only football season. This comes after the Ivy League announced the cancelation of its fall season, and the Big Ten deciding on conference only games. 

And if you're wondering what ACC only football would look like, our David Visser dives into the specifics of FSU's 2020 season. 

Football Recruiting 

The 'Noles extended an offer to offensive tackle Daughtry Richardson. Dustin Franklin provides a scouting report on the class of '22 prospect out of Miami. 

Visser also posted a scouting report on Gavin Sawchuk, a 4-star prospect out of Colorado. 

Basketball 

FSU hoops showed off some of its top moments from their past season, this time giving credit to MJ Walker. 

Women's Basketball 

FSU women's hoops gave us a Throwback Thursday dating back to the 2017-2018 season, when its points-per-game average was the second best in program history. 

Baseball

Congratulations to pitcher Antonio Velez, as he officially signed with the Miami Marlins yesterday. 

FSU interviewed Mike Martin, the winningest collegiate coach of all-time. 

Softball 

It's all smiles at Florida State softball. Check out its latest photo via Twitter. 

Golf 

The 'Noles golf Twitter account shared a throwback post of the most recent Charles Schwab Challenge winner, FSU-product Daniel Berger. 

Volleyball 

Happy birthday to beach volleyball athlete Cassie Anderson. 

Swimming and Diving 

Congratulations to the 25 swimming and diving athletes who were recognized as Scholar All-Americans. 

Football

