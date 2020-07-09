FSU AM: 'Noles Could Lead By Example, & Get to Know Norvell

Football

Seminoles.com shared a post giving 'Nole fans an inside scoop on head coach Mike Norvell. The video not only shows his enthusiasm and energy, but fans are able to hear what Norvell is all about when it comes to coaching and being a team leader.

Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson posted via Twitter that Hamsah Nasirildeen was this week's academic all-star, recognizing his hard work as a football player and a student.

Our David Visser's newest piece shows how Florida State has a unique chance to lead by example on racial issues. He goes deeper on FSU President John Thrasher's plan for equality and the Seminoles as a symbol at the University.

Visser also gives an update on how the Coronavirus is continuing to affect the sports world, with the latest news being that the Ivy League's cancelling its 2020 football season. It will be interesting to see how this may affect other conferences.

Football Recruiting

We've provided a scouting report on Texas defender Landyn Watson. After being offered by the 'Noles in June, he's confirmed that FSU is in his top 6.

Dustin Franklin posted a scouting report on class of 2023 prospect Kaleb Cost. The talented two-sport athlete shared his official offer via Twitter.

And it's no surprise that Coach Norvell and Co. have been busy when it comes to recruiting with 17 offers going out to TE's, but our David Visser explains the reasoning behind this decision.

Basketball

FSU Hoops' Twitter shared a fun #WallpaperWednesday post.

Athletic Director University also posted on Twitter a quote recognizing Coach Hamilton for wanting to work in a positive way.

Women's Basketball

Congrats to Nausia Woolfolk, who will be starting her career in Portugal this coming fall.

And another congratulations to Kiah Gillespie, who is heading to Israel to start her Pro career.

Baseball

Florida State baseball is reminding everyone to be safe and wear your masks.

They also gave a shoutout to former 'Nole Dylan Busby, who has had one of the longest homers hit at the College World Series.

Softball

The lady 'Noles added their spin on #WallpaperWednesday as well.

General Athletics

FSU Seminoles posted photos of their most recent 'Noles going Pro.