AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: 'Noles Could Lead By Example, & Get to Know Norvell

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Seminoles.com shared a post giving 'Nole fans an inside scoop on head coach Mike Norvell. The video not only shows his enthusiasm and energy, but fans are able to hear what Norvell is all about when it comes to coaching and being a team leader. 

Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson posted via Twitter that Hamsah Nasirildeen was this week's academic all-star, recognizing his hard work as a football player and a student. 

Our David Visser's newest piece shows how Florida State has a unique chance to lead by example on racial issues. He goes deeper on FSU President John Thrasher's plan for equality and the Seminoles as a symbol at the University. 

Visser also gives an update on how the Coronavirus is continuing to affect the sports world, with the latest news being that the Ivy League's cancelling its 2020 football season. It will be interesting to see how this may affect other conferences. 

Football Recruiting 

We've provided a scouting report on Texas defender Landyn Watson. After being offered by the 'Noles in June, he's confirmed that FSU is in his top 6. 

Dustin Franklin posted a scouting report on class of 2023 prospect Kaleb Cost. The talented two-sport athlete shared his official offer via Twitter. 

And it's no surprise that Coach Norvell and Co. have been busy when it comes to recruiting with 17 offers going out to TE's, but our David Visser explains the reasoning behind this decision. 

Basketball 

FSU Hoops' Twitter shared a fun #WallpaperWednesday post. 

Athletic Director University also posted on Twitter a quote recognizing Coach Hamilton for wanting to work in a positive way. 

Women's Basketball 

Congrats to Nausia Woolfolk, who will be starting her career in Portugal this coming fall. 

And another congratulations to Kiah Gillespie, who is heading to Israel to start her Pro career. 

Baseball 

Florida State baseball is reminding everyone to be safe and wear your masks. 

They also gave a shoutout to former 'Nole Dylan Busby, who has had one of the longest homers hit at the College World Series. 

Softball 

The lady 'Noles added their spin on #WallpaperWednesday as well. 

General Athletics 

FSU Seminoles posted photos of their most recent 'Noles going Pro. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU: Unique Chance to Lead by Example on Racial Issues

The Seminoles are interestingly situated to get out in front on an important matter.

David Visser

by

nancykirk

Ivy League Cancels Fall 2020 Football Season

The first domino?

David Visser

Texas Defender Has FSU in His Top 6: Scouting Report

The 'Noles have a lot of company in pursuing this formidable force.

David Visser

Mike Norvell's Offers Reflect Tight End Role in His Offense

Targeting athleticism and length to key the 'Nole offense.

David Visser

5 'Noles Named to an All-ACC Team

Florida State has a handful of players named to Pick Six Previews' All-ACC Team.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers Talented Two-Sport 2023 Athlete: Scouting Report

Class of '23 defensive back Kaleb Cost picks up 'Noles offer.

Dustin Franklin

FSU in Top 12 for Blue-Chip Cornerback: Scouting Report

The Seminoles make the cut for a four-star recruit from the Lone Star State.

David Visser

FSU AM: 'Nole Alum on Blackman, Recruiting Updates, & More

Recruiting updates (and some hope), James Blackman's player spotlight, and Coach Hamilton praises assistants.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU's President Outlines Plan for Steps Toward Equality

Florida State University President John Thrasher laid out a plan and immediate steps to move the school towards equality for all students.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers Another Long Tight End: Scouting Report

A prospect this tall, with this kind of footwork and speed? One worth keeping an eye on.

David Visser