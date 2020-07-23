Pair of 'Noles Make Another All-American Team

July is typically a rather slow month in collegiate sports coverage. But don't tell that to Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and Seminole receiver Tamorrion Terry.

That pair of 'Noles, who lead FSU on either side of the ball, have had their names in the news plenty of late. And Wednesday was no exception, as the pair were chosen as All-Americans by college football expert Phil Steele.

The selection of Wilson (6'5, 305) to Steele's first-team defense makes him a consensus preseason All-American, as he's already been named a first-teamer by Walter Camp and Sporting News. Wilson has also been named to the Nagurski Trophy Watch List, the Outland Trophy Watch List, as well as the Bednarik Award Watch List.

Steele made Terry a third-team honoree. The 6'4, 210-pound receiver was also named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. That award is bestowed by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club, and no Seminole has ever won it. And both Wilson and Terry also made our SI preseason All-ACC squad.

Wilson looks like a lock to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, as his .94 tackles for loss per game led the Seminoles. Terry's prospective draft position is tougher to pinpoint, but he appears primed for a big season in new head coach Mike Norvell's offense that makes good use of the vertical routes that are Terry's specialty. In 2019, Terry's 1,188 receiving yards and 91.4 yards-per-game average were each top-20 national marks.

Stay tuned; we'll have more as these preseason honors are released.