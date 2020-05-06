AllSeminoles
FSU Football: Can Norvell Increase Offensive Explosiveness?

David Visser

In FSU football's national title winning season of 2013, the Seminoles torched their opponents on offense, averaging more than 51 points per game. The 'Noles had a way of expanding the red-zone to show that they could score from anywhere on the field, as evidenced by their explosiveness rate, which ranked fourth in the country. It hasn't been anywhere near that high since '13-- but could new head football coach Mike Norvell help change that? Recent history suggests so. 

For this piece, I've employed advanced data from Football Outsiders, specifically, that service's Explosive Drive Rate (or OED) figures. This metric ranks all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision programs based on "the percentage of offensive drives that average at least ten yards per play." And the numbers include only games against fellow FBS teams, while excluding garbage time. 

Since Florida State notched that fourth-place mark in 2013, its final OED placings look like this:

  • 2014: 20th
  • 2015: 23rd
  • 2016: 22nd
  • 2017: 92nd
  • 2018: 114th
  • 2019: 60th

Obviously, FSU football fans are hoping Norvell can help return the program to elite status, and a big part of that is putting together a dynamic offense, one feared by defenses for its ability to strike at any moment. And the recent past indicates the Seminoles may have the right man for the job. 

Because Norvell didn't waste any time getting it done at his last gig. When he took over at Memphis in 2016, the Tigers weren't exactly in dire straits, having posted a No. 19 OED ranking the previous season. Any 'Nole fan would take 19th right now. But Norvell wasn't satisfied with it in '16. 

Memphis didn't finish that "low" again after he took the reins of the Tiger offense. Check out these explosiveness ranks in his subsequent campaigns:

  • 2016: 10th
  • 2017: 4th
  • 2018: 11th
  • 2019: 7th

We're always jonesing for football by this time of year-- but the return of sports takes on even greater significance this season. And if Norvell's past record is any sign, FSU football fans could really be looking forward to an exciting new offense when Florida State again hits the field.

