FSU's Mike Norvell Comments on Recent Transfer Additions

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has been letting his recruiting do his talking of late, as the Seminoles are coming off an impressive weekend on the trail. But after so many of us took a pause for reflection on Tuesday, Norvell spoke out on Wednesday about some of the additions he's made to the 'Nole roster via the transfer portal. Specifically, Meiko Dotson, a grad transfer DB from FAU, as well as defensive back Jarrian Jones and DT Fabien Lovett, both of whom transferred from Mississippi State and will have more time to contribute to FSU, as each has three years of eligibility remaining.

In his statement, Norvell begins: “I’m excited to announce the addition of these three student-athletes. I believe they are great additions in terms of what we will see as football players but even better representatives as young men that will have a positive impact to the Seminole family and all of Florida State University.”

He then goes on to comment on each player individually, beginning with Dotson.

Meiko brings a great versatility of talent as well as experience. He has lined up at cornerback and played nickelback. He led the country in interceptions last year and also has ability in the return game on special teams. We’re excited about his maturity and game-changing ability in our defensive backfield. He will add to a talented group, and we’re excited about the impact he’s going to make.

Norvell reflects on his relationship with Jones.

Jarrian is a young man who I’ve known for the past few years since recruiting him in high school. He is a special talent and can play a multitude of positions. He earned starting experience as a true freshman in the SEC. We feel that he has a huge upside and can be a dynamic player for us for years to come.

He concludes by discussing Lovett.