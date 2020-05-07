FSU Football's 2020 Offense Could Have Boom/Bust Tendencies

The other day, I wrote about how FSU football may demonstrate some serious explosiveness in 2020, given new head coach Mike Norvell's track record. This could result in possessions ending rather quickly, with the Seminoles celebrating in their opponents' end zones-- but there will also be a good number that go nowhere fast, as this offense figures to see its fair share of boom/bust drives.

Norvell's Memphis offense, which finished the 2019 season ranked 8th according to SP+ criteria, doesn't have a lot of unimpressive numbers. But one of its more pedestrian marks is its No. 45 Offensive Busted Drive (OBD) placing. According to Football Outsiders, OBD "is the percentage of offensive drives that earn zero or negative yards." The Tigers' 2016-2018 OBD ranks, under Norvell were all over the place: 20th, 42nd, and 91st, respectively-- but those finishes average out to 51st, so the most recent No. 45 ranking is fairly representative.

That's certainly not terrible; it's still well within the top half of all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. And it's definitely not anything new to FSU football fans, as the 'Noles finished 84th in OBD last season.

While no offense wants to experience the fruitless drives quantified by OBD, Norvell's teams have done a much better job than Florida State of late in staying on the field for at least a little while to give their defense the rest. Offensive First Down (OFD) rate measures "the percentage of offensive drives that result in a touchdown or at least one first down." Last year, the Seminoles ranked 74th-- Memphis 14th. In Norvell's first year with the Tigers, they were No. 1 in OFD.

That's encouraging, but we'll see how well it translates to a 'Nole OL that will once again be a weakness. And for that reason, Norvell and company really have little choice but to accept this boom/bust duality for the FSU football offense. They just don't have the personnel up front to sustain a lot of long, methodical drives. For better or for worse, many will conclude rather quickly.