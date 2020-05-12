AllSeminoles
FSU Offers No. 1 2022 Weakside DE: Scouting Report

David Visser

When he was with Memphis, FSU football's new head coach, Mike Norvell, had to recruit all over the place. Not only did he not have the advantage of a recruiting hotbed like Florida as his backyard, but Memphis is a geographically central location, one situated in the middle of the country amid several different conference footprints. Since arriving in Tallahassee, Norvell has continued to expand the Seminoles' recruiting territory, and that was again on display Monday, when Florida State extended an offer to the City of Brotherly Love. 

2022 weakside defensive end Enai White was the recipient of that offer, adding it to a long list. And for good reason. White (6'5, 225) doesn't have a composite ranking yet, but 247 Sports considers him the country's No. 1 WDE in his class, the best player from Pennsylvania, and the nation's 8th best overall prospect.

The four-star prospect attends Philadelphia's Imhotep Institute. If that sounds familiar, it's because former 'Nole tight end Naseir Upshur, a 2016 signee who later transferred to West Chester University, attended the same school. 

The in-state Penn State Nittany Lions were in on White early, and he's visited PSU, as well as West Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Along with those schools, LSU is also a program to keep an eye on here. Other schools to have offered him: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and Miami, along with others. 

Like an elite offensive tackle recruit we scouted on Sunday, White is an exceptional athlete who moves very well. He needs to put on some weight, but this is far from a minus, as that's what collegiate strength and conditioning programs are for-- not just putting on weight, but adding the right kind of mass. Basically, he needs to work on refining his impressive status as an athlete into being a pure football player. 

