FSU Offers Another Elite Maryland Defender: Scouting Report

David Visser

Yesterday, Florida State football extended a scholarship offer to defensive end Derrick Moore, the state of Maryland's No. 3 prospect. Moore attends Baltimore's St. Frances Academy, a powerhouse program in the DMV. And the Seminoles have now dropped their second offer there in as many days.

Moore's fellow defender Jaishawn Barham was the recipient of that offer, which comes as no surprise. Barham (6'3, 230) is a four-star outside linebacker who's ranked just ahead of Moore as the state's No. 2 recruit. He's also the nation's No. 3 OLB and the country's 40th best overall 2022 talent. 

As you'd expect, Barham has received ample attention from programs across the country. In addition to FSU, he also has offers from Florida, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Penn State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and home-state Maryland, along with others. 

Like Moore, Barham possesses solid speed-- but his instincts are what really jump out at me from his film. Barham doesn't waste steps, instead diagnosing plays accurately the first time and maximizing the efficiency of his movement. I think this sets him up to play inside, as does his willingness to take on blockers and play to contact, which demonstrates the strength that goes along with the speed in his game. Barham also does well to get his hands up when he can't get home on the quarterback, and shows promising potential in pass coverage. His technique could use some polishing, but he's more comfortable than a lot of linebackers when dropping back into space. 

