FSU Football Offers Pair of 2022 Offensive Prospects

The Seminoles made a push to replenish their weaponry on the offensive side of the ball on Thursday, beginning with an offer to a heralded 2023 quarterback. But the 'Noles weren't done there, as they also extended offers to 2022 prospects Gunner Givens, an OT, and receiver Quincey McAdoo.

Both of these prospects are currently unranked, but here's what we do know.

Givens (6'6, 260) plays his prep. ball at Daleville, Virginia's Lord Botetourt High School, and apparently, he's already impressed the in-state schools, as he also has offers from Virginia and Virginia Tech, along with Louisville, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, and Appalachian State. He did attend a Gamecocks Junior Day in January.

McAdoo's offer from Florida State is a milestone for him, as it's his first FBS offer. He goes 6'3, 175, and attends Clarendon High School in Arkansas, which is less than 100 miles from Memphis, where FSU head coach Mike Norvell used to run the show.

Givens' highlights are included below, followed my McAdoo's.