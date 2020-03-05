AllSeminoles
FSU Football Offers 2022 Running Back from Familiar School

David Visser

Florida State reached out to another 2022 prospect today, offering running back Jordan James of Brentwood Academy, which is outside Nashville, Tennessee. If that prep. background sounds familiar, there's a reason: it's the same school that produced Seminole great Jalen Ramsey, who signed with the 'Noles in 2013.

James (5'9.5, 200) isn't ranked yet, but just like with an offer FSU extended yesterday to another Volunteer State prospect, he has an old connection with a member of the Seminoles' staff. His first offer came from the in-state Tennessee Volunteers last February, when FSU RB coach David Johnson was with the Vols in the same capacity. James has visited Knoxville a couple times. Aside from Florida State and Tennessee, he also has offers from Alabama, Louisville, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and others. 

James' offer was first reported by Chris Nee of Noles 247. Some of his highlights are included below.

