Blue-Chip Running Back Picks Up FSU Offer

A player that could be a huge factor in FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell's offense is being targeted by the Seminoles' staff, as running back Jaydon Blue picked up a scholarship offer.

Blue is a four-star running back in the class of 2022, and his tape is sure to make 'Noles fans excited about the possibility of him suiting up in garnet and gold.

The blue-chipper is ranked 80th overall in his class, and the number seven running back. Playing his high school ball at 6A Klein Cain High School in Houston, TX, Blue rushed for an impressive 1,612 yards and 16 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign.

While he doesn't have the ideal height, standing 5'9", he more than makes up for it with great speed, incredible balance, above-average agility, and impressive field-vision. Blue's ability to find the hole and cut to the open field is reminiscent of a Dalvin Cook, and his breakaway speed is no different.

While he's set to enter his junior season, the 'Noles' staff will have their work cut out for them if they want to win his services. As of now, Blue has picked up 23 scholarship offers, and the list of schools is a "who's who" of the sport. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, and Oklahoma are just a few of the colleges hoping to pull him out of Texas, but Baylor, SMU, Texas A & M, TCU, and early favorite Texas are all vying to keep him close to home.

FSU's 2022 class currently has one commitment in cornerback Travis Hunter.