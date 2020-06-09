Alabama Class of '21 Tight End Offered By the 'Noles

The Florida State football coaching staff continued their pursuit of filling out the roster Monday, this time by offering a class of 2021 tight end out of Alabama.

River Helms is a 6'4" 225 pound prospect out of Lester, AL. While he remains unranked by scouting services, his recruitment has picked up a lot of steam recently. FSU became the fourth Power Five Conference team to offer, and the third since mid-April, joining Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, and Missouri. Overall, Helms has 17 offers heading into his senior season at West Limestone High School.

With the tight end group being relatively thin, tight ends coach/Deputy Head Coach Chris Thomsen is still looking for depth, and Helms could provide just that. What could 'Noles fans expect from him, should he commit?

His tape shows that he's has above-average field vision. When the ball is in his hands, he's able to navigate the field to maximize the yardage gained. He also has solid hands, and decent speed for a player of his size. His high school's offense runs a spread-type offense, and he's not asked to block much, being split out wide instead.

With the departure of Tre' McKitty, Head Coach Mike Norell and staff are expected to lean heavily on Camren McDonald and transfer Jordan Wilson, as well as converted quarterback Wyatt Rector, for the 2020 season. Should Helms pick the 'Noles, he'd join freshman Carter Boatwright and 2021 commit Jackson West, a three-star out of Huntsville, AL, as the youth movement for the group.

With the recent influx of commitments, including Tuesday's addition of three-star offensive lineman Bryson Estes, Norvell's '21 class sits at number 18 nationally. We'll keep an eye on Helms' recruitment, and keep you posted should there be any developments.