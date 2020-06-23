AllSeminoles
Rising Class of '22 Running Back Offered By FSU

Dustin Franklin

Florida State's coaching staff remains committed to building a roster with a high blue-chip ratio, and Tuesday they offered a running back out of Georgia that will without question be at least a four-star by the time he's ready to enroll.

Damari Alston is a 5'11' 205-pound class of 2022 back out of Atlanta that plays high school ball at Woodward Academy. 

The speedy Alston brings a lot of desirable traits to the table, and it's no surprise running backs coach David Johnson and head coach Mike Norvell extended the opportunity to be a 'Nole. In addition to his elite speed, Alston shows great burst that allows him to hit the hole quickly before it closes up, and has solid agility to be able to cut and make defenders miss. His field vision plays right along with those strengths, and he has a good mixture of balance and power to be able to fight through tackles for additional yardage. As if that's not already enough to make fans want him on their team, Alston also possesses reliable hands and shows the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

As a sophomore, Alston put up impressive numbers. He carried the ball 157 times for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns, and added 161 yards and two more scores through the air. 

FSU is hardly the first to get in on the action, as the talented prospect has collected offers from 33 schools, including Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, and more. 

With the recent departure of running back Anthony Grant, the Seminole's running backs room is constantly evolving, and this prospect could be a dynamic addition.

