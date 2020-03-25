AllSeminoles
FSU Football Offers Pair of Blue-Chip 2022 Prospects

David Visser

The Seminoles continue to recruit throughout the southeastern United States, on Tuesday extending offers to a couple of four-star prospects from either side of the ball. 

Samuel Mbake (6'3, 205) is a wide receiver from Kennesaw, Georgia, north of Atlanta, who attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Prior to being offered by the 'Noles, he'd already earned offers from programs all over the country, including Penn State, Colorado, Arizona State, Tennessee, Michigan State, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Maryland, Virginia Tech, and others. 

FSU also offered outside linebacker TJ Dudley, who's a student at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Alabama. Dudley (6'2, 210) has already made trips to a couple of the programs that have offered him: Georgia Tech and Auburn. He has offers from West Virginia, Indiana, West Virginia, Houston, Illinois, Iowa, and Mississippi State, among other schools. 

Neither of these recruits has a composite rank yet, but 247 Sports deems them each to be a top-25 prospect at his position.

