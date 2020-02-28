AllSeminoles
FSU Football Offers 2 Legacies in 3 Days

David Visser

You've heard the expression "'Nole-Blooded" before, but sometimes that description can be applied quite literally, and that's definitely the case with a couple of recent scholarship offers extended by Florida State football. 

On Wednesday, the Seminoles offered Marvin Jones Jr., the son of legendary FSU linebacker Marvin Jones. Jones (6'3, 190) is a presently unranked 2022 outside linebacker who attends Fort Lauderdale's American Heritage School. He also has offers from Baylor, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, West Virginia, Rutgers, and Southern Miss. As you can see, in his tweet announcing the offer, he refers to Florida State as his "dream school."

And earlier today, the 'Noles offered another 2022 prospect, unranked tight end Jake Johnson. Johnson (6'5, 210) is the son of former FSU quarterback Brad Johnson, and he attends Oconee County High School, just outside of Athens, Georgia. 

And yes, to answer your next question, he does have an offer from UGA, along with several others, including Miami, Maryland, Texas A&M, Penn State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Michigan, and LSU. He's camped in both Coral Gables and Baton Rouge, and his brother Max is a 2020 QB signee of the Bayou Bengals. 

FSU's Cam Akers and Stanford Samuels III NFL Combine Schedule and Tracker

Follow the former FSU players' combine workouts

Mike Settle

No. 6 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Friday, February 28th

One game to keep an eye on. Davidson helps FSU with a win over Dayton. In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix.

Mitch Schmidt

FSU AM: Norvell Continues Undefeated Off Season; Baseball Hosts Mini Tournament; Hoops Still good

Norvell's off season is pretty great, but it's still not as good as FSU Hoops social presence.

Shawn Allen

Florida State's Chances Soar in Dream Scenario: ACC Tournament Seeding Projections

After crushing Number 11 Louisville in the Tuck, Wake Forest  toppled Duke in Salem. Now the 'Noles are in control of their own destiny. We crunched the numbers and here are the projections for ACC seeding of Florida State over Duke and Louisville.

Mitch Schmidt

Mitch Schmidt

No. 6 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Wednesday, February 26

Florida State hoops now controls the ACC. Which results will help the Seminoles maximize their postseason draws?

David Visser

David Visser

No. 11 Louisville Seeks Revenge Against No. 6 Florida State in Tallahassee: Preview, Vegas Odds, How to Watch

The Cardinals seek revenge after getting handled at home by the Seminoles in a top-of-the-table ACC match-up.

Mitch Schmidt

TheBeav

Bounce & Brains: The Off-Ball Movement that Helps Make FSU's Patrick Williams So Good

Enjoy him with Florida State before he gets paid.

David Visser

Shawn Allen

FSU AM: A DL Offer, Cam at the Combine, & Basketball Living the Dream

Another Seminole RB Goes for the Pros, Basketball's Shot at the ACC Crown, and Track & Field opens up the ACCs.

Shawn Allen

FSU Track & Field Looks to Claim 13th ACC Crown

The 'Noles Try to Get Lucky 13 in South Bend this Weekend.

Shawn Allen

No. 6 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Thursday, February 27

A focus out west.

David Visser