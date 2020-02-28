FSU Football Offers 2 Legacies in 3 Days

You've heard the expression "'Nole-Blooded" before, but sometimes that description can be applied quite literally, and that's definitely the case with a couple of recent scholarship offers extended by Florida State football.

On Wednesday, the Seminoles offered Marvin Jones Jr., the son of legendary FSU linebacker Marvin Jones. Jones (6'3, 190) is a presently unranked 2022 outside linebacker who attends Fort Lauderdale's American Heritage School. He also has offers from Baylor, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, West Virginia, Rutgers, and Southern Miss. As you can see, in his tweet announcing the offer, he refers to Florida State as his "dream school."

And earlier today, the 'Noles offered another 2022 prospect, unranked tight end Jake Johnson. Johnson (6'5, 210) is the son of former FSU quarterback Brad Johnson, and he attends Oconee County High School, just outside of Athens, Georgia.

And yes, to answer your next question, he does have an offer from UGA, along with several others, including Miami, Maryland, Texas A & M, Penn State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Michigan, and LSU. He's camped in both Coral Gables and Baton Rouge, and his brother Max is a 2020 QB signee of the Bayou Bengals.