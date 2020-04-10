FSU Football Player on Battling, Surviving Coronavirus

The fight against COVID-19 is unlike anything we've ever experienced. The coronavirus has transcended containment not only by crossing national borders around the globe, but also by refusing to be pigeon-holed. It doesn't care about your race or ethnicity, your political affiliation, or your socioeconomic status. And it doesn't care if you're a Division-1 scholarship student athlete.

So learned Florida State's Andrew Boselli. A redshirt-senior offensive lineman from Jacksonville, Boselli went public on Friday with his account of contracting, fighting, and ultimately overcoming coronavirus.

Boselli discusses the humbling experience of battling the virus after he had been looking forward to Spring Break and a Bahamian cruise. Instead, he joined his family in a fight for their lives.

The highly contagious virus made its way across the Boselli clan, infecting both of Andrew's parents, as well as his brother. Hardest hit was Andrew's father, Tony Boselli, a healthy 47-year-old who was a five-time NFL Pro Bowl honoree with the Jaguars. The disease took the elder Boselli to the intensive care unit before he was able to battle his way back to health.

As far as Andrew. is concerned, he's open about admitting that he thought this was just a pandemic that would affect the elderly, but shows contrition in confessing that the day after being tested, he awoke feeling as though he'd "been hit by a bus," continuing to admonish his readers, "I promise, even if you’re young and healthy, you do not want this virus. . . . By that night, my temperature was 103 degrees. It was the highest fever of my life, but I felt like I was freezing."

And Boselli's infection was classified by doctors as a "mild" case of coronavirus.