FSU Football: Most Players on ACC All-Decade Team

David Visser

Clemson is currently the undeniable standard banner of ACC football, having won all five conference championships in the second half of the 2010s as well as a pair of national titles. But Florida State was the class of the decade's first half, with three conference crowns and a natty of its own. The two programs have been the unquestionable faces of the conference in the last 10 years. 

And ACC Network personality Mark Packer's conference All-Decade Team reflects that dominance. Packer, the cohost of "Packer and Durham," today tweeted his ACC All-Decade team, which features more Seminoles than players from any other school, taking seven of the 25 spots. 

'Noles on the offense: running back Dalvin Cook and offensive linemen Cameron Erving and Tre Jackson. On the defensive side of the ball, Packer essentially makes FSU's case for DBU, as three of the four defensive backs are 'Noles: safety Derwin James and cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Lamarcus Joyner, along with defensive tackle Marvin Wilson. 

So--disagreements? The first thing that catches my eye is the quarterback position. It's tough, because there's only one spot to fill, but I don't even think Watson has been the best QB from his own program of late, let alone the conference's best across the span of the last decade. And, of course, a case could definitely be made for FSU's Jameis Winston. 

Here's the representation, by program:

  • Florida State: 7
  • Clemson: 6
  • Boston College: 3
  • Pittsburgh: 2
  • North Carolina: 2
  • NC State: 2
  • Virginia: 2
  • Duke: 1

Schools without representation: Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and Miami (FL). 

Football

