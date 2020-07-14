AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Football Conditioning Begins, Recruiting, & More

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Florida State Football's Twitter account posted a quick film of the team reuniting for practice, with every Seminole wearing masks.

Congratulations to Marvin Wilson and Hamsah Nasirildeen, two top 'Nole athletes, on being named to the Bednarik Award Watch List. This award goes to the nation's top defensive player. 

Dustin Franklin shares his thoughts on pro 'Nole Dalvin Cook being ranked among the top 10 running backs in the league. 

Happy birthday to defensive back Jarvis Brownlee. 

Will college football be outright cancelled this upcoming season? Our David Visser dives into the odds of that, and which power-five conferences may be headed toward that final decision. 

Football Recruiting 

Florida State extended an official offer to Trevor Etienne, a 3-star running back out of Louisiana. His older brother, Travis Etienne is a senior running back for the Clemson Tigers, who have also extended him an offer. 

The 'Noles found themselves in 4-star prospect Jaheim Singletary's top 10. 

Basketball 

Check out where Florida State lands in the ACC rankings for the 2021 season. 

Women's Basketball 

Morgan Toles is back at her alma mater, joining the women's basketball team as the new assistant coach. 

Baseball 

FSU shared a highlight reel of CJ Van Eyk, the newest addition to the Toronto Blue Jays 

And relive the days before social distancing and wearing masks (which we should all be doing, of course) with this fun clip posted by FSU baseball. 

Golf 

Coach Trey Jones had a positive comment regarding former Seminole athlete Chase Seiffert's golf journey. 

The official Seminoles account also shared a throwback to 2012 when Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka were teammates at FSU. 

Former 'Nole Named Top 10 RB in NFL: Fair?

Dalvin Cook named a top ten NFL back by ESPN experts, but is it a fair placement on the list?

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers Star Clemson RB's Little Brother: Scouting Report

The Seminoles are trying to snag a would-be legacy from a division rival.

David Visser

FSU AM: Football Offer, Hoops Message, & 'Nole PGA Top 5

The football team extends an offer, a basketball player makes a point, and FSU is represented well on the links.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers Class of ‘23 DE with Huge Upside: Scouting Report

Kelby Collins from Alabama receives scholarship offer from the ‘Noles.

Dustin Franklin

ACC Getting Middle-of-the-Road P5-Odds to Cancel CFB Season

Are these odds really any surprise?

David Visser

FSU's Expected Win Percentage Would Rise with ACC-Only Slate

The Seminoles' schedule would shrink with a proposed slate revision-- but their loss-percentage could, too.

David Visser

How Will the ACC Help Notre Dame in Conference-Only Season?

Could the Seminoles wind up on the Irish schedule?

David Visser

FSU Baseball Class of 2022 High Rankings

'Nole baseball seems to be adding quite the roster to their 2022 team.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU AM: Notre Dame Schedule, Seminole Name, New Hoops Player

How an all ACC schedule could impact Notre Dame and FSU, an update on the Seminole nickname, a new men's basketball player, and other FSU news.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Basketball Adds Another Lengthy Player: Scouting Report

Tanor Ngom from Canada signs Grant in Aid to play in Tallahassee.

Dustin Franklin