FSU AM: Football Conditioning Begins, Recruiting, & More

Football

Florida State Football's Twitter account posted a quick film of the team reuniting for practice, with every Seminole wearing masks.

Congratulations to Marvin Wilson and Hamsah Nasirildeen, two top 'Nole athletes, on being named to the Bednarik Award Watch List. This award goes to the nation's top defensive player.

Dustin Franklin shares his thoughts on pro 'Nole Dalvin Cook being ranked among the top 10 running backs in the league.

Happy birthday to defensive back Jarvis Brownlee.

Will college football be outright cancelled this upcoming season? Our David Visser dives into the odds of that, and which power-five conferences may be headed toward that final decision.

Football Recruiting

Florida State extended an official offer to Trevor Etienne, a 3-star running back out of Louisiana. His older brother, Travis Etienne is a senior running back for the Clemson Tigers, who have also extended him an offer.

The 'Noles found themselves in 4-star prospect Jaheim Singletary's top 10.

Basketball

Check out where Florida State lands in the ACC rankings for the 2021 season.

Women's Basketball

Morgan Toles is back at her alma mater, joining the women's basketball team as the new assistant coach.

Baseball

FSU shared a highlight reel of CJ Van Eyk, the newest addition to the Toronto Blue Jays

And relive the days before social distancing and wearing masks (which we should all be doing, of course) with this fun clip posted by FSU baseball.

Golf

Coach Trey Jones had a positive comment regarding former Seminole athlete Chase Seiffert's golf journey.

The official Seminoles account also shared a throwback to 2012 when Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka were teammates at FSU.