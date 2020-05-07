The Significance of FSU Football's Program-Best GPA

New FSU football head coach Mike Norvell and his staff aren't going to produce the greatest gridiron Seminoles right away. At least, not on the field. In the classroom, Norvell's 'Noles have already made program history.

The Florida State football team's cumulative grade-point average was released on Wednesday, and it's the highest in program history, at 3.127

That's obviously impressive in and of itself, but it's just plain remarkable when you consider that these student-athletes had to adapt, in the middle of the semester, to all distance learning when campus was shut down due to COVID-19.

It's also a credit to Norvell and his new staff. It's hard enough to take over a program. You've gotta hire a new staff, decide whom from the previous administration remains, and then get all those people -- and their egos -- on the same page, with a common message.

And then the real work begins, because you need to take that message and sell it to a bunch of recruits who committed to the previous regime. So far, so good. We've heard how Norvell and company are far more organized than the last staff, and this GPA portends serious buy-in.

Beyond how commendable this academic accomplishment is, it's also quite needed by the FSU football program.

About this time last year, the annual APR (Academic Progress Rate) figures were released-- and Florida State was dead last in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The APR is no small deal, as the NCAA uses single-year results as well as each team's four-year rolling average to evaluate satisfactory progress.

Programs that don't make the grade are subject to penalization, beginning with a reduction in practice time but extending to competition reduction, coaching suspensions, and cutbacks to financial aid.

Moreover, other programs could have used Florida State's APR against the Seminoles on the recruiting trail. Now the 'Nolles can cite this recent performance as a sign that they're on the right track.

So while Norvell and his crew are yet to post a win between the sidelines, count this as an important off-the-field victory for the new era of FSU football.