FSU QB Commit Gets Under Armour All-America Game Invite

2021 Florida State quarterback commit Luke Altmyer is from Starkville, Mississippi. He has an offer from the hometown Mississippi State Bulldogs. But he's not staying in SEC country to play his college ball, despite other offers from LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Missouri.

No, the Magnolia State's top QB prospect is headed south to FSU, and before Seminoles fans get to see him in Tallahassee, they'll be able to check him out in Orlando-- on national television. Because Altmyer (6'2, 195) was just extended an invitation to the prestigious 2021 Under-Armour All-America game, which takes place shortly after New Year's Day.

Altmyer is a four-star prospect deemed the nation's No. 14 prostyle signal-caller and the country's No. 262 overall prospect; he has the third highest ranking of any player in Florida State's '21 recruiting class. After visiting LSU and Ole Miss several times, he camped at FSU in late January, when he got his offer from the 'Noles, and committed just a week later, on February 3.

He'll join a long list of Seminoles to have played in the UA All-America game.

2008

Nigel Carr

EJ Manuel

Terrance Parks

Zebrie Sanders

2009

Dustin Hopkins

Demonte McAllister

Jacobbi McDaniel

Greg Reid

Chris Thompson

2010

Christian Jones

Lamarcus Joyner

Jeff Luc

2011

Bobby Hart

Giorgio Newberry

Trey Pettis

Keelin Smith

Nick Waisome

Karlos Williams

2012

Marvin Bracy

Chris Cashner

Ronald Darby

Mario Edwards

Eddie Goldman

P.J. Williams

Jameis Winston

2013

Ira Denson

Ryan Green

Matthew Thomas

DeMarcus Walker

2014

Dalvin Cook

Kain Daub

Alec Eberle

Lorenzo Featherston

Ermon Lane

Jacob Pugh

Travis Rudolph

2015

Abdul Bello

George Campbell

Deondre Francois

Derwin James

De’Andre Johnson

Marcus Lewis

Jacques Patrick

Da’Vante Phillips

Josh Sweat

2016

Ricky Aguayo

Carlos Becker

Landon Dickerson

Keith Gavin

Malik Henry

Dantavious Jackson

Keion Joyner

Baveon Johnson

Shavar Manuel

Levonta Taylor

Logan Tyler

Naseir Upshur

Jauan Williams

2017

Cyrus Fagan

Joshua Kaindoh

Khalan Laborn

Stanford Samuels III

Marvin Wilson

2018

Robert Cooper

AJ Lytton

Christian Meadows

Xavier Peters

Asante Samuel Jr.

2019

Kalen DeLoach

Akeem Dent

Brendan Gant

Travis Jay

Jaleel McRae

Raymond Woodie III