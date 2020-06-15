FSU QB Commit Gets Under Armour All-America Game Invite
David Visser
2021 Florida State quarterback commit Luke Altmyer is from Starkville, Mississippi. He has an offer from the hometown Mississippi State Bulldogs. But he's not staying in SEC country to play his college ball, despite other offers from LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Missouri.
No, the Magnolia State's top QB prospect is headed south to FSU, and before Seminoles fans get to see him in Tallahassee, they'll be able to check him out in Orlando-- on national television. Because Altmyer (6'2, 195) was just extended an invitation to the prestigious 2021 Under-Armour All-America game, which takes place shortly after New Year's Day.
Altmyer is a four-star prospect deemed the nation's No. 14 prostyle signal-caller and the country's No. 262 overall prospect; he has the third highest ranking of any player in Florida State's '21 recruiting class. After visiting LSU and Ole Miss several times, he camped at FSU in late January, when he got his offer from the 'Noles, and committed just a week later, on February 3.
He'll join a long list of Seminoles to have played in the UA All-America game.
2008
Nigel Carr
EJ Manuel
Terrance Parks
Zebrie Sanders
2009
Dustin Hopkins
Demonte McAllister
Jacobbi McDaniel
Greg Reid
Chris Thompson
2010
Christian Jones
Lamarcus Joyner
Jeff Luc
2011
Bobby Hart
Giorgio Newberry
Trey Pettis
Keelin Smith
Nick Waisome
Karlos Williams
2012
Marvin Bracy
Chris Cashner
Ronald Darby
Mario Edwards
Eddie Goldman
P.J. Williams
Jameis Winston
2013
Ira Denson
Ryan Green
Matthew Thomas
DeMarcus Walker
2014
Dalvin Cook
Kain Daub
Alec Eberle
Lorenzo Featherston
Ermon Lane
Jacob Pugh
Travis Rudolph
2015
Abdul Bello
George Campbell
Deondre Francois
Derwin James
De’Andre Johnson
Marcus Lewis
Jacques Patrick
Da’Vante Phillips
Josh Sweat
2016
Ricky Aguayo
Carlos Becker
Landon Dickerson
Keith Gavin
Malik Henry
Dantavious Jackson
Keion Joyner
Baveon Johnson
Shavar Manuel
Levonta Taylor
Logan Tyler
Naseir Upshur
Jauan Williams
2017
Cyrus Fagan
Joshua Kaindoh
Khalan Laborn
Stanford Samuels III
Marvin Wilson
2018
Robert Cooper
AJ Lytton
Christian Meadows
Xavier Peters
Asante Samuel Jr.
2019
Kalen DeLoach
Akeem Dent
Brendan Gant
Travis Jay
Jaleel McRae
Raymond Woodie III