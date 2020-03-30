AllSeminoles
FSU Football Gaining Big Momentum for Blue-Chip Receiver out of LSU's Backyard

David Visser

There hasn't been a lot of good news of late, especially with regard to sports-- because there really aren't any. But despite personal visits being shut down (even though some may have already violated that NCAA order), recruiting never stops. And Florida State seems to be heading in the right direction for a talented young wideout.

Destyn Pazon (6'0, 170) is a four-star prospect from New Orleans, LA. In fact, he's the No. 6 2021 recruit from the Cajun State, the nation's 22nd best WR, and the country's No. 131 prospect, overall. 

How's this for an upward swing? The 'Noles offered Pazon in early January, after programs like Tennessee, in-state LSU, Arkansas, Alabama, Miami, Colorado, Virginia, Baylor, and Georgia. Pazon then visited FSU later in January, and since then, it's been all Florida State, as far as the projections go, even though Florida, Purdue, USC, and Texas came through with offers thereafter. 

Pazon hit Tally for another visit in early March, and just since yesterday, when he included the Seminoles in his top five with 'Bama, Oklahoma, UF, and LSU, six recruiting analysts have forecasted Pazon to sign with the 'Noles-- without anyone picking another school. That's some serious traction for a kid whom LSU wants to keep home. 

Check him out:

