FSU AM: Rival Targets a Commit, an Elite Offer, 'Nole Greats

Football

Florida State's Twitter account shared a recap of Seminole legend Anquan Boldin, highlighting a few of his best plays and recognizing his great character that led him to win the 2015 NFL Man of the Year award.

FSU has extended an official offer to 4-star tight end Donovan Green, 2022's top TE. Check out our scouting report on him.

And our David Visser discusses another scholarship offer made by the 'Noles to cornerback Jordan Castell.

Visser also goes into detail regarding possible problems with the NCAA's most recent "voluntary" workout rules and the recruiting challenges that Coach Norvell and staff are facing given coronavirus restrictions.

Also from Visser: a prospect committed to the 'Noles who's loving his offer from a rival-- could he flip away from Florida State?

Baseball

Pitcher Chase Haney added some impressive stats to his resume. In 2020 he led the country in pitching appearances, and he is 7th in FSU's history with 107 career appearances.

His teammate Elijah Cabell was also announced as a top-10 player for the shortened 2020 season. Check out his stats.

Basketball

FSU Hoops posted another "pick 3," this time including some of the best worn jerseys over the years. Which is your favorite?

Florida State's flashback Friday also consisted of the men's basketball team, showcasing Coach Hamilton cutting the net after being named ACC Regular Season Champs.

Swimming/Diving

Five 'Noles were named to the Cosida Academic All-District team. Congrats to Cam Thatcher, Josh Davidson, Isaac Bastian, Molly Carlson, and Ayla Bonniwell.

Florida State is continuing their "Our Stories" series, covering many different athletes. Most recently, they shared swimmer Max McCuskers' story on how he ended up as FSU's team captain after almost giving up on the sport.