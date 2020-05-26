FSU AM: Honoring Memorial Day, Football's #OurStory, & More

Football

FSU Seminoles social media accounts are conducting another #OurStory, this time featuring Asante Samuel Jr. Be sure to check out their Instagram to learn more about the athlete.

Our David Visser wrote a scouting report on the recently offered Stantavious Smith. While he is in the class of 2023, Coach Norvell is eyeing these prospects early on, as he is among a half dozen other '23 offers.

Basketball

In case you missed it, Visser also chronicled the different ways in which Florida State head basketball coach Leonard Hamilton's career intersected with that of the late-great Eddie Sutton, following the latter's passing over the weekend. The SI mothership saw fit to run with this one from its main account:

Baseball

Check out NCAA baseball's recent Twitter post, talking about last year's 'Noles securing their 42nd straight appearances in the NCAA tournament.

Softball

Florida State softball did a Seminole spotlight on Cassidy Davis. The senior pitcher gives a brief quarantine update and answers some frequently asked questions regarding her sport.

And speaking of Davis, yesterday was her birthday and the 'Noles took to Twitter to wish her a great day.

Beach Volleyball

The CCSA Beach Volleyball account is highlighting Florida State over the next three days. Stay tuned for their featured posts of the No. 3 ranked 'Noles for the shortened 2020 season.

General Athletics

Florida State athletics posted on its social media account recognizing and honoring the men and women who have fought for our freedom. Check out their great Memorial Day pieces.