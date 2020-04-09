AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Coach Norvell Live Q&A, 850 Heroes, and More Football Offers

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Head coach Mike Norvell will be joining Seminole Boosters for a live Q+A today at 2 pm. We will get a chance to hear about team updates and learn a little bit more about the man charged with resurrecting the FSU football program. 

The 'Noles added a defensive piece on Wednesday, as Florida State legacy Deonte Williams decided to transfer from Baylor to FSU.

So which program is the true Defensive Back University? Many schools think they deserve that title, but here's how SI's numbers respond to the debate. 

Football Recruiting

The Seminole staff has created graphics to recognize the top prospects from the local area, naming them the "850 heroes". Players included were Joshua Farmer, De'Shawn Rucker, Ahmari Harvey, Terrion Arnold, and Xavian Sorey Jr. 

Florida State is also in contact with yet another recent Mississippi State transfer. Offensive lineman Brevyn Jones has become the latest among a few players to transfer from the university due to their head coach's controversial tweets. 

More recently, the 'Noles have offered a 5-star defensive lineman from IMG Academy. Walter Nolen shared on his Twitter account yesterday that he has been officially offered. 

Softball 

Sophomore Sydney Sherrill chatted with FSU athletics earlier this week on her story and how she's found her home through Florida State softball. Being hours away from Moore, Oklahoma, she was nervous about moving so far, but she has proven to have discovered her place at FSU as she continues to create a name for herself, while furthering that of the program. 

