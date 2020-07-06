FSU's Biggest Recent Recruiting Rival: The Immediate Past

The Seminoles have plenty of competitors when it comes to the recruiting game. They have to go up against in-state rivals Florida and Miami, and the nation's elite teams, located heavily in fellow southeastern states, are always looking to loot the talent-rich Sunshine State for prospects.

Naturally, top recruits want to maximize their chances of making it to the NFL by being efficiently developed during their collegiate careers. And while NFL scouts will always find talent from across the college football landscape -- including from programs you've never heard of until your pro squad drafts someone from there -- no one likes losing.

So it's fittingly obvious that the top recruiting classes tend to wind up at teams with not only established brands, but those that have also demonstrated success on the gridiron as of late. So how are Florida State and new coach Mike Norvell preforming on the trail, relative to FSU's recent record? As it turns out, not too bad. And improvement could be right around the corner.

Alright, here's our methodology. Even though Norvell was technically at the helm when 2020's early signees put pen to paper, we're not counting that class, since the vast majority of those recruits signed in December's Early Signing Period, which came right after Norvell's hire. There was only so much he could do, and it's simply unreasonable to expect a coach still moving into his house and assembling a staff to make many waves. That wasn't Norvell's class one; it was class zero.

Which brings us to the 2021 class on which the 'Noles are currently working. As of publication, and these things can change quickly, Florida State has the No. 25 composite class in the country.

Is that where FSU fans want it to be? No. But when you look at what Norvell and Co. are up against -- namely, recovering from the Willie Taggart era -- it's really not too terrible, either.

Taggart was the head man in Tallahassee for 2018 and then most of 2019. So while he himself inherited a difficult situation from Jimbo Fisher, we're going to look at those two previous years when defining programs' recent records. Over those last two seasons, Florida State has posted a pair of losing records, 5-7 and 6-7, respectively, for a two-year mark of 11-14.

That makes FSU one of just five teams currently in the top 25 recruiting ranks with a losing record over the last two years. Here is the present 2021 recruiting hierarchy, with two-year records, and losing marks in bold:

Ohio State: 26-2 Clemson: 29-1 North Carolina: 9-15 Tennessee: 13-12 Oregon: 21-6 LSU: 25-3 USC: 13-12 Michigan: 19-7 Florida: 21-5 Texas: 18-9 Miami: 13-13 Alabama: 25-3 Wisconsin: 18-9 Oklahoma: 24-4 Iowa: 19-7 Notre Dame: 23-3 Maryland: 8-16 Minnesota: 18-8 Louisville: 10-15 Georgia: 23-5 Baylor: 18-9 Missouri: 14-11 Texas A & M: 17-9 Rutgers: 3-21 FSU: 11-14

While it's encouraging that the 'Noles are just ahead of Penn State (20-6) and Auburn (17-9) in the rankings, some Florida State fans may be disappointed with the sub-par records ahead of them.

But it's important to keep factors like volume and blue-chip ratio in mind. Maryland's 16 commits aren't many more than the Seminoles' 13, but they've fewer blue-chips in that larger class (three) than FSU does (four). The position of both Louisville and Rutgers are even more tied to quantity than quality, as they've just three blue-chippers combined (two of 19 commits for the Cardinals, and a paltry one of 21 for the Scarlet Knights).

But give the Cards credit: they can boast a bigger win improvement than any other team on this list, having gone from a 2-10 2018 to an 8-5 2019. Right behind them are the defending champs, LSU, which went from an already not-too-shabby 10-3 in 2018 to a perfect 15-0 last season. And that natty kinda recruits itself. The other squad on the list that can claim a five-game improvement: the Tar Heels.

And both Louisville and UNC have a great recruiting pitch. Their respective head coaches, Scott Satterfield and Mack Brown, each orchestrated that turnaround in their first years (well, not including Brown's previous run with the Heels, but you get the idea). And Florida State is recruiting with a superior brand to Louisville and North Carolina, so a swing as dramatic as five games probably isn't necessary.

So there's hope for a quick turnaround for FSU. If Norvell can quickly pump life back into the Seminole program, holding onto a top-25 spot may not be an issue-- the question may instead concern just how high the 'Noles can rise in the 2022 recruiting ranks.