FSU AM: 'Noles Hot on Recruiting, 2013 National Championship Wins Bracket Challenge, & Beach Volleyball's Newest Signee

Football

Florida State stayed busy yesterday with recruiting. Five official offers were announced, proving that the 'Noles aren't slowing down anytime soon.

Quarterback Zane Barrick was first to announce his offer from Coach Norvell and staff.

4-star prospect Keon Sabb out of New Jersey received one as well. He is currently ranked as the No. 1 safety by 247 Sports, and he holds a whopping 17 other offers from top universities.

Wide Receiver Amorion Walker went public via twitter sharing his official news from the Seminoles.

Blue-chip Ohio athlete CJ Hicks and 4-star Jacoby Mathews also announced that Florida State extended offers to them both.

We continue to take a look at where Florida State football players will be taken in this week's NFL Draft, and in a new mock draft from yesterday, Cam Akers made a nice jump, as discussed by our David Visser.

FSU's Twitter has been compiling the best Seminole games for a bracket challenge, voted on by the fans. They announced the winner, which was none other than the 2013 National Championship game.

Baseball

USA Baseball announced that the Golden Spikes award will not be given out this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Baseball America broke down past winners and compiled a list of their top 25. Florida State had two players in the top 3 slots, showing that FSU produces great talent. The first pick went to Buster Posey, and J.D. Drew took the third sport.

And current talent Matheu Nelson is going to be featured today at noon with a live Q+A on the official Seminoles Instagram. Be sure to check it out.

Beach Volleyball

Former University of Michigan volleyball athlete has officially signed with the 'Noles. Sydney Wetterstrom will be joining the beach volleyball team for the upcoming season.