FSU AM: Winston, Recruiting, Throwbacks, & Inspiring 'Noles

Football

Remember Gene Deckerhoff calling Jameis Winston’s touchdown pass to Kelvin Benjamin? In case you forgot, FSU Seminoles' Twitter recalled the great play-- check it out.

And speaking of Winston, his Dream Forever Foundation donated over $380,000 to different charities in need.

Florida State remains hot on the recruiting trail. They officially offered class of ’22 safety, Dylan Dixson. Our David Visser scouted him, with video.

Not to be forgotten: the Peach State, where the 'Noles just made a top list for a LB, as scouted by our Mike Settle.

4-star tight end Donovan Green posted a hefty compilation of the 36 schools that have officially offered him. We recently published a scouting report covering the Texas athlete.

Visser also discusses the new name coming to a Florida Bowl Game. He also talks about the latest prospects tweeting about their dream schools.

But we won't know how much any of this matters until we know if there'll be a 2020 season. And it looks like the NCAA is continuing to take steps toward making that a reality.

Men's Basketball

The ACC Network recognized Trent Forrest for his presence on both ends of the court by posting a video of his top moments.

Women's Basketball

FSU Women’s Hoops loves its Throwback Thursdays. Check out this video from 2011 of former ‘Noles taking over the mic.

The class of 2023's Chloe Clardy announced her offer from Florida State and Coach Semrau.

Softball

NCAA Softball is conducting a tournament of Champions poll on their twitter account. Yesterday’s featured the 2000 Oklahoma team vs. the 2018 ‘Noles.

Track and Field

FSU Track and Field joined in on the #TBT posts. This one included Zak Seddon sealing his third career NCAA Championship appearance in the steeplechase.

And Track athlete Jodie Judd was the star of FSU Seminoles latest “Our Story." Judd’s inspiring story of battling epilepsy, while continuing to excel on the track and in the classroom, is a must see.

Swimming and Diving

Head on over to the Swimming and Diving Instagram to see Swimmer Aryanna Fernandes take over and answer some frequently asked questions regarding her sport.