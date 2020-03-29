AllSeminoles
FSU Football Great, Rhodes Scholar, & Surgeon Weighs In On Coronavirus

David Visser

As COVID-19 continues to ravage not only our country but the world, some are still wondering to whom they should listen with regard to the health and safety of our families, friends, and communities. Recently, a former Seminole football star, and one of Florida State's most reputable alumni, stepped up to offer his thoughts on the pandemic. 

Myron Rolle was 2006's top-ranked safety, a five-star recruit, and one of the nation's best players coming out of high school, in New Jersey. He signed with the 'Noles and is still the third-highest ranked defensive recruit to ever ink with FSU football. 

Rolle made an immediate impact in Tallahassee. He was a Freshman All-American and the ACC's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2006. And while he continued to make plays on the field for Florida State, his biggest impact was yet to be seen.

In 2008, Rolle earned the nation's highest academic honor, being named a Rhodes Scholar. After he left FSU, Rolle chose to pursue post-grad work at Oxford when he could have been making his pro football debut. He did enter the 2010 NFL Draft and was selected by the Tennessee Titans, but played just a few years in the league before returning to Florida State to pursue his true passion of serving humanity by earning a medical degree from FSU. 

Rolle went on to do neurosurgery work at Harvard and is now with the prestigious Massachusetts General Hospital. Needless to say, his bonafides are more than impressive. 

And that's why we're featuring him here. He's a Seminole who's beyond qualified to speak to the coronavirus pandemic, which he did recently. Here's Dr. Myron Rolle, from Boston:

