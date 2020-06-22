Running Back No Longer With Team

Head Coach Mike Norvell's team got thinner on Monday, as the official roster no longer listed redshirt sophomore Anthony Grant.

Grant redshirted in 2019, but as a true freshman, he saw action in all 12 games for the Seminoles. Primarily a kick returner, Grant led the team with 247 yards on 11 returns, an average of 22.5 yards per return. His 247 yards landed him fourth among ACC freshmen in that category. Grant also carried the ball five times and recorded nine tackles in his first year.

As a recruit, Grant was rated as a three-star running back prospect out of Buford, Georgia, and number 23 in the nation at the position. FSU beat out Tennessee and Virginia Tech in the recruiting battle, so it will be interesting to see if those schools are in position to land Grant as a transfer.

While redshirting last season, Grant also had a stretch while he was away from the team. No word on the official reason for the departure.

Running backs coach David Johnson's group now has seven players listed on the official roster, and is expected to be led by redshirt junior Khalan Laborn, as well as redshirt sophomore transfer Jashaun Corbin. In addition to those seven, Johnson will also have incoming four-star freshman Lawrance Toafili and incoming JUCO transfer La'Damian Webb.

Grant's departure does open up a scholarship, so perhaps this could mean seeking additional depth at a position of need like offensive line, but that remains to be seen.