FSU Football Finalizes Recruiting Staff

Mike Norvell has an important piece of his staff assembled at Florida State: the recruiting apparatus that will be charged with retooling the Seminoles to once again compete with the elite powers in college football.

Here's the press release from the 'Noles detailing the new addition and assembled staff:

Norvell Announces Revitalized Recruiting Staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State has finalized its new leadership structure for its football recruiting operations, head coach Mike Norvell announced Thursday.

Chuck Cantor is the Seminoles’ new director of player personnel, Adam Van Clay is FSU’s assistant director of recruiting operations and Kyle Pulek is the program’s new director of creative media. The trio joins director of high school relations Carlos Locklyn and director of on-campus recruiting Charity Grady.

“I’m fired up about this group of leaders we have brought together to coordinate our recruiting operations here at Florida State,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “With Chuck, Adam and Kyle alongside Carlos and Charity we have established an incredible set of talented people who are passionate about helping Florida State succeed and understand the type of student-athlete we are going to bring into our program. Recruiting is a vital piece of any program, and this group is working tirelessly to ensure our future is bright.”

Cantor earned three degrees from Florida State, completing bachelor’s degrees in social science education and sport management before earning a master’s in sport management. He began his career as a student manager and became a graduate assistant in the recruiting office. He then worked in recruiting at Rutgers and Georgia and was the coordinator of external operations and on-campus recruiting coordinator at Temple. Cantor spent four years as Virginia Tech’s director of player personnel before taking the same role at Florida for the 2018 season. He spent 2019 in player personnel at FIU.

Van Clay returns to Tallahassee after spending the last two seasons as a recruiting assistant at Clemson. There, he collaborated with the defensive staff on evaluations and organization of recruits while also coordinating official and unofficial visits. Prior to that, he spent four years in various roles assisting Florida State’s football recruiting department. He also has experience in corporate sponsorships with IMG College Wake Forest and the Minnesota Twins and worked as a statistics analyst at Sportsdata LLC. Van Clay earned his master’s degree in sport management from Florida State and his bachelor’s degree in sport management from High Point University.