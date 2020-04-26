FSU's Undrafted Free Agents Find Pro Homes After 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone, and Florida State's representation therein wasn't exactly plentiful. The Seminoles had just one player chosen, running back Cam Akers, who the LA Rams made a second-round selection. We analyzed what Akers will bring to the League, but what of the other 'Noles with professional aspirations?

Not hearing one's name called may be humbling, but it's far from the end of a dream. In fact, when it comes to being chosen at the end of the Draft or going the free-agent route, the latter is typically more advantageous for players. Instead of having no control over what team owns your rights, free agency allows players the chance to hear from several different organizations and make their own decisions about the best fit. And several FSU players have already availed themselves of that opportunity.

Defensive back Stanford Samuels III signed with the Green Bay Packers-- and we unpacked what he brings to GB.

Fullback turned tight end Gabe Nabers has inked a deal for a shot with the Los Angeles Chargers, and you can check out our analysis of what he brings to the west coast as well.

The Chargers are also giving offensive lineman Ryan Roberts a shot in LA-- here's a look at what he'll offer the City of Angels.

Evidently, there's a Sunshine State to Golden State pipeline in place, as defensive back Levonta Taylor will join Akers with the Rams.

We're presently working on an articles on Taylor, which will be up shortly, at which point we'll include a link here. Make sure to check back often, as we'll continue to update this piece as other Seminoles sign pro deals.