AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU's Undrafted Free Agents Find Pro Homes After 2020 NFL Draft

David Visser

The 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone, and Florida State's representation therein wasn't exactly plentiful. The Seminoles had just one player chosen, running back Cam Akers, who the LA Rams made a second-round selection. We analyzed what Akers will bring to the League, but what of the other 'Noles with professional aspirations?

Not hearing one's name called may be humbling, but it's far from the end of a dream. In fact, when it comes to being chosen at the end of the Draft or going the free-agent route, the latter is typically more advantageous for players. Instead of having no control over what team owns your rights, free agency allows players the chance to hear from several different organizations and make their own decisions about the best fit. And several FSU players have already availed themselves of that opportunity. 

  • Evidently, there's a Sunshine State to Golden State pipeline in place, as defensive back Levonta Taylor will join Akers with the Rams.

We're presently working on an articles on Taylor, which will be up shortly, at which point we'll include a link here. Make sure to check back often, as we'll continue to update this piece as other Seminoles sign pro deals. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU Football's 2020 NFL Mock Draft Tracker, Heading into Rounds 4-7

Hey look! Sports! (Kind of.)

David Visser

by

Shawn Allen

FSU Football's 2020 NFL Draft Hub & Tracker

Everything you need to know for the next few days.

David Visser

by

Shawn Allen

FSU OL Ryan Roberts a Free Agent Signee of LA Chargers: Pro Scouting Report

The big man gets his shot in the NFL.

Mike Settle

LA Chargers Sign FSU FB/TE Gabe Nabers as Free Agent: Pro Scouting Report

From Tally to Cali.

David Visser

FSU DB Stanford Samuels III Signs with Green Bay Packers as Free Agent: Pro Scouting Report

Let’s look at what Samuels brings to the NFL.

Mike Settle

FSU Running Back Cam Akers Drafted by LA Rams in NFL Draft's 2nd Round: Pro Scouting Report

Breaking down what Akers will bring to the NFL.

David Visser

by

Kent.Olsen

Reviewing the New Seminole Legacy Golf Course, Following a Round

A new look for the 'Noles on the links.

Shawn Allen

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Video Reaction to Cam Akers Drafted By Rams, Newest Football Offers, & Golfers Named All-Americans

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

'Noles in the NFL Draft: The 2010s

One of Florida State's most successful decades translated well to the NFL Draft.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

'Noles in the NFL Draft: The 2000s

The new millennium saw a new crop of Seminoles enter the NFL

Dustin Franklin

by

David Visser