FSU Football Holding Unity Walk This Weekend

David Visser

Several Florida State football players and coaches have already issued statements about the Black Lives Matter movement taking place across the world, most notably led by defensive tackle Marvin Wilson. And now Willson and the rest of the 'Noles will be taking their voices to the streets. 

The Seminoles have put together a Unity Walk to take place on Saturday, involving the entire community. The release, included below, still stresses safe public health practices.

The Florida State football program has organized a player-led Unity Walk with members of the FSU and Tallahassee communities. The Unity Walk will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday (June 13) from the Unconquered statue on Langford Green at the south end of Doak Campbell Stadium and conclude at the state capitol building. The health of student-athletes, participants and the media is a paramount concern and all participants and media members are expected to wear masks and observe social distancing at all times.

Comments

Football

