Video: 'Nole Players, Staff Speak Out at FSU Unity Walk

It was a powerful day in Tallahassee, as the Florida State football program hosted a Unity Walk, accompanied by FAMU and TCC athletics. Coaches, staff, students, and members of the community joined in as they walked from Doak Campbell Stadium to the Capitol building.

This event comes after many members of FSU athletics spoke out about the Black Lives Matter movement happening all across the world.

When interviewing athletes, they all gave credit to defensive tackle Cory Durden for having the idea of the Unity Walk. In a statement made by Durden, he said "this is a way to bring people together and show that we have the support that people say they have for us."

Marvin Wilson, a player who spoke out early on in regards to the Black Lives Matter movement, played a huge role in motivating his teammates to do the same. Before the walk, he mentioned the need to bring everyone together: "I want to use our platform not just for me, but for everybody as a whole, to show that we're involved as football players and that we need to speak up on certain social problems."

Jaiden Lars-Woodbey acknowledged the impact everyone, not just in Tallahassee, but around the globe, has had on him speaking up during this time. He expressed his gratitude for being able to use their platforms to share their opinions and for the opportunity to unite in this walk.

Head coach Mike Norvell also stood with everyone who joined in on the walk to say thank you, to show his appreciation, and to share his thoughts on this movement. Norvell said, "We have to have action to show a unified country, that shows the importance and necessity of all black lives." He also took a moment to give credit to Durden, saying he was proud of his ownership and leadership for helping put together this event.

Norvell also passed on a message from FSU basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton. As Coach Hamilton was not able to physically be at the walk, he spoke with Norvell beforehand to express that, "He is here in spirit, he is unified with us, and he is excited about the steps that he is seeing in Tallahassee."

Corey Durden finished by once again thanking the crowd and mentioning how amazing it is to see the community come together like this. The team then started the walk, followed behind other Tallahassee citizens.