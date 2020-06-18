FSU Football Unveils Change To Home Jersey

For the majority of its existence the Florida State football program has dawned a garnet jersey with a white numbers in it’s home stadium. That changed in 2014 with the “Ignition Tradition” campaign that saw a complete uniform re-design that included gold numbers on all the jersey’s.

This decision was maligned by the majority of FSU fans and alumni. The change was met with an overwhelming negative reaction and has been a hot topic of conversation ever since. Many would ask, every offseason, if the white numbers would make a return.

Last off-season, the question was finally answered by former head coach Willie Taggart and the fsu football twitter account. The white numbers were on their way in 2020.

However the decision has been up in the air recently. Due to Mike Norvell replacing Taggart as the head coach and then a global pandemic hit the world, the white numbers question was put on the back burner. Today, Florida State fans could finally breathe a sigh of relief as the old bit new again uniform was unveiled.

A really cool way to show that the right steps were being taken but some fans were still worried about the little things like trim around the numbers. That question was also answered with a follow up tweet that shows the new look in all of its glory.

It’s a subtle change but a necessary one for many and it was long overdue. In times like these, this was bit of good news that most fans needed.

Check back here at All Seminoles for more updates like this.