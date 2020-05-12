FSU in 4-Star DL’s Top 6: Scouting Report

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is a DT/DE from Gaffney High in South Carolina. The four star prospect in the 2021 class took to his twitter to announce his “top 6” before his commitment on Sunday.

As of right now, the ‘Noles don’t appear to be the favorite to land Dawkins but being inside his final choices always gives them a chance. Mike Norvell and his staff are fighting it out with North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee, Georgia and Dawnkins’ home state school in South Carolina.

Georgia has shown itself to be a recruiting juggernaut the last few cycles and Tennessee is riding a wave of momentum they haven’t had in a long time. Landing the commitment of Dawkins would be a huge win for Norvell and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins.

Dawkins took to Twitter to update his commitment status for Sunday, implying his mind in not made up just yet where he’ll be signing.

This is not the first time Dawkins has mentioned Florida State on his Twitter, just last week he put this up with a caption that excited some fans.

So what would FSU get in a player like Dawkins? One word that best describes the film is STRONG. He’s a strong player that moves offensive lineman around with ease. His first step after his get off is quick and combining that with the ability to move people backwards in a lethal combination.

You’ll also get a player that doesn’t give up on plays early. As we see in the film below, he tracks down a ball carrier when it looks like the play could result in a big gain for the opponent. There’s also a play where a coming up with a sack looks like a lost cause but Dawkins keeps fighting and ends up making the play for his team.

Dawkins will be committing this Sunday. Come back to All Seminoles for updates.